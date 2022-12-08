Log in

News

Half of in-market buyers looking to buy before the year is out

  • What Car? found nearly 51 per cent intend to buy car before the end of the year
  • Survey quizzed over 1,300 in-market car buyers
  • Split was in favour of used cars
Advert

Time 2:26 pm, December 8, 2022

Half of buyers looking to buy a new car intend to do so before the year is out, new research has found.

What Car? quizzed 1,328 in-market buyers and found that 50.8 per cent of them intended to place an order or buy a car before the end of the year.

The split was in favour of used buyers, of which 60.3 per cent were looking to buy before next year, while 41.6 per cent of new car buyers were expecting to place an order before December 31.

Advert

Of the buyers delaying until next year, 32.6 per cent said they were doing so to wait for better offers on cars they’re interested in, and 20.2 per cent said they are waiting to save more.

Another 15.4 per cent stated they are waiting for their lease to end.

What Car? also found 28.2 per cent of new car buyers were looking to buy a fully electric car as their next vehicle.

Advert

Just 6.11 per cent of used car buyers are looking at a fully electric vehicle as their next car.

Steve Huntingford, editor, What Car?, said: ‘While demand for new cars is on the rise again, it is noteworthy that the majority of buyers delaying their purchase until next year aren’t doing so because they’re waiting for a new model to come out, but rather to save more or with the hopes that better deals can found.

‘Rising energy prices and cost of living is the next big hurdle for the industry and has the potential to reverse the little growth seen at the tail end of this year.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51