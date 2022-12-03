Fastest selling used cars in November revealed as an electric car tops chart

The fastest selling used cars last month have been revealed – with an electric car topping the chart.

The Volkswagen e-Up charged off car dealer forecourts the fastest in November, according to eBay Motors Group, taking just 10.5 days to find a new home.

The tiny electric car topped the list of the fastest selling used cars in a month when prices started to drop back.

Cap HPI reported a 1.2 per cent fall in trade prices in November while Auto Trader said it has seen retail used car prices fall 0.4 per cent.

While eBay Motors Group hasn’t yet released what it saw with used car prices yet in November, it has revealed the top 10 fastest selling cars list exclusively to Car Dealer.

November’s fastest selling used cars

Volkswagen e-Up – 10.5 days

Ford Galaxy – 11.1 days

Vauxhall Mokka X – 14.1 days

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – 16 days

Nissan X-Trail – 16.1 days

BMW 3 Series – 16.4 days

Vauxhall Corsa – 16.6 days

Vauxhall Crossland-X – 17.1 days

Hyundai Ioniq – 17.6 days

Volkswagen e-Golf – 17.7 days

Lucy Tugby, director at eBay Motors Group, said: ‘The eBay Motors Group November Market View shows how the 10 fastest selling used cars were drawn from a diverse selection of vehicle segments including an MPV and premium saloon as well as SUVs and city cars – all aged under five years old.

‘The overall fastest seller for the month on Motors.co.uk was an EV. The Volkswagen e-Up averaged just 10.5 days on dealer forecourts, with sub-20,000 mile versions aged up to three years old, proving to be the sweet spot for buyers transitioning to electric.

‘Indeed, EVs and hybrids made up four of the month’s top 10 fastest sellers, rewarding dealers investing in adding alternative fuel vehicles to their inventories.

‘All our Top 10 sold in less than 18 days, significantly outperforming the overall market where cars averaged 39 days in stock.’

Both Cap HPI and Auto Trader have reported used electric car prices are rapidly falling.

Cap HPI’s Derren Martin said buyers are shunning EVs as the price of energy rises.

‘On average, electric cars dropped 3.7 per cent in November compared to the 1.2 per cent fall across the market,’ said Martin.

‘Consumer demand for electric vehicles has dropped away.’

Auto Trader is also seeing electric car prices dropping with retail prices for EVs reducing by 2.5 per cent in November compared to October.

This was the third month in a row that Auto Trader had seen used EV prices fall.

Biggest used car price falls in November 2022

Trade prices compared to October 2022, according to Cap HPI data

Tesla Model S – down £2,767 (-5.9%)

Tesla Model 3 – down £2,275 (-6.8%)

Audi e-tron – down £2,154 (-5.9%)

Mercedes E Class cabriolet diesel – down £1,908 (-6.8%)

Subaru BRZ – down £1,030 (-5.9%)

Renault Zoe – down £808 (-5.9%)

Dacia Duster – down £728 (-6.8%)

Smart ForFour electric – down £600 (-5.9%)

*Mercedes E Class cabriolet derivatives of different ages and derivatives made up three places in the top 10 list and have been removed