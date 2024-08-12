Händler Protect celebrates major milestone as 250,000th warranty sold

Händler Protect, the UK’s leading warranty provider for independent motor dealers, are thrilled to announce the sale of our quarter of a millionth warranty.

This significant milestone marks a major achievement in our mission to provide exceptional service and comprehensive protection to our valued customers and partners.

As we reach this remarkable achievement, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the entire Händler team for their dedication, hard work and passion. Their commitment to excellence has been the cornerstone of our success.

We also express our deep gratitude to our customers and dealer partners whose trust and support have propelled us to this milestone. Your continued belief in our services has been instrumental in our growth and success.

Händler Protect’s journey to become the UK’s leading warranty provider for independent motor dealers has been driven by our focus on innovation, customer satisfaction and industry-leading data analytics.

Our recent accreditation by The Motor Ombudsman further underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service and reliability.

We are honoured by this recognition, which highlights our dedication to upholding the best practices in the industry.

David Horan, managing director of Händler Protect, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to have reached the 250,000th warranty milestone.

‘This achievement is testament to the trust our customers and partners place in us and the hard work of our entire team.

‘As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to delivering unparalleled warranty solutions and exceptional customer service.’

Händler Protect’s warranties offer peace of mind and comprehensive coverage, ensuring that our customers’ vehicles are protected and their businesses thrive.

With more than 3,700 partnered dealers, we are committed to supporting their success every step of the way.

For more information about Händler Protect and our warranty solutions, please visit our website at handlerprotect.com.

About Händler Protect

Händler Protect is the UK’s leading warranty provider for independent motor dealers, offering data-driven, comprehensive protection solutions.

Accredited by The Motor Ombudsman, Händler Protect is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and innovative warranty products to over 3,700 partnered dealers across the UK.