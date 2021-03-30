Warranty provider Händler Protect saw active dealers using its product grow by 66 per cent in 2020 and that number has now surpassed 1,000 on its platform.

The business revealed the figures today (Mar 30), which show that last year 400 new active dealers signed up to offer its warranty products with many attracted to the simplicity of the app and data available.

Händler Protect is currently the only warranty provider that offers an app so dealers can set up new warranties from the forecourt.

When a dealer uses its app they can snap a picture of the car’s registration plate and have a warranty in place in less than 60 seconds.

The company explained that while it only works with independent dealers, it also never sells to their customers when they come up for renewal either.

CEO of Händler Protect Lloyd O’Connor said: ‘The data we’re able to offer our partners is unlike anything they’re able to access from other warranty providers.

‘Not only do our dealers tell us they love how easy it is, they appreciate working with a business that is exclusively for independent retailers and won’t sell to their customers later down the line.’

Working within this sector means its data is a unique snapshot of the independent retail market, and it shares that information with its customers.

Its Dealer Dashboard keeps the used car dealer in control of its active warranties as well as adding useful stats about the cars covered.

He added: ‘The data we provide is not only helping our dealers better plan their business but it also shows up that consumer confidence is improving in the dealerships we work with.

‘Already in Q1 we’ve seen demand for used cars increase, prices strengthen to pre-pandemic levels and age and mileage come down.

‘This is valuable data for our dealer partners, but also a great signal for the strength of the market as a whole.’