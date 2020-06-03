A Jaguar belonging to Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane fetched more than £28,000 when it was sold by Bonhams at its first Live & Online Motoring Auction.

The event on May 30 raised more than £2m, with an auctioneer conducting the sale at Bonhams’ Oxford venue after an appointment-only public viewing at its Bicester Heritage offices.

More than 500 people registered to take part, with 59 per cent of the winning bids placed online and the rest by telephone.

The auction saw a sell-through rate of 76 per cent for cars, while all the motorcycle section was sold.

Coltrane’s 1964 Mk2 3.4-litre Jaguar saloon, whose engine was rebuilt in 2002 after it caught fire, fetched £28,125 including the premium. It had been expected to sell for between £28,000 and £34,000 and was originally due to go under the hammer on March 21, but the sale was postponed because of the pandemic.

The 70-year-old actor, who played Hagrid in the films, bought the Jaguar from Bonhams in 1998 and spent huge amounts on it over the years, including £32,000-worth of restoration two years ago.

The auctioneers said many of the lots attracted multiple bidders, with some fierce competition.

Bonhams Group motoring chairman James Knight said: ‘We are delighted at the result, which demonstrates a continued appetite from sellers and buyers for our motoring sales.

‘Our confidence in the technology that we put in place for this sale and our determination to maintain the atmosphere and fun of a traditional sale paid off.’

Other highlights included:

A 1966 Aston Martin DB6 Auto 4.2-litre sports saloon that sold for £146,250

A 1954 Jaguar XK120 Aluminium Roadster (£69,750) – the car’s original 3.4-litre engine sold for £13,500, more than four times its estimate, to the same buyer

An Aston Martin 1954 DB2/4 billed as ideal for restoration (£90,000)

A 1956 Bedford RL Green Goddess that used to belong to the Cornbury Park Estate (£14,625 – quadruple its estimate)

A 1933 Riley 9 Monaco (£15,187)

A 1935 Bentley 3½-litre Pillarless Coupe (£58,500)

Bonhams’ next Live & Online Motoring Auction is on July 25, with entries including a 1928 Bentley 4½-litre Tourer with coachwork in the style of Vanden Plas (estimate £380,000 to £420,000).