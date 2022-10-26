Harwoods given permission to build new ‘specialist’ car dealership on the south coast

Dealer group Harwoods has been granted planning permission to build a new ‘specialist’ car showroom on the south coast.

The retailer has received the green light to regenerate a site in Portsmouth, which includes an Audi dealership now set for refurbishment.

As part of the redevelopment, the existing building will be transformed and joined by another smaller showroom on the same site.

Harwoods told planners last week that the designs would incorporate additional parking spaces as well as the second showroom.

Bosses say that the proposals will ‘inevitably benefit the local area and economy’ and have pledged to ‘revive a derelict site and provide valuable employment opportunities for the local area’.

The firm holds the lease on the land and has not yet found a partner to represent at the redeveloped site.

However, the Portsmouth News reports that it would ‘be used exclusively for the sale and service of a specialist car retailer’.

A statement submitted with the application said: ‘It is felt that the new, high quality appearance will create an attractive visual character to this site whilst reflecting this key employment location.

‘The design will not act in conflict with the surrounding areas, this is achieved in part through considered provision for landscape enhancement and high quality of materials used.’

Work on the Bilton Way site is expected to begin shortly.