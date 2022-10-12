CitNOW – Highly commended Video Provider of the Year 2022

CitNOW has blazed a trail in the automotive video services sector, providing app-based video products to give dealers a more transparent and easy car-buying and owning experience for its customers.

Since its formation in 2008, it has grown and expanded to enjoy a global reach, with more than 100 people now working for it. The CitNOW Group was formed in 2021, embodying several companies, to help provide dealers with a wider integrated set of platforms.

Chief customer officer Carol Fairchild told us the company was extremely proud to be highly commended once again.

‘Our customers are at the heart of our business and we strive to delight them by providing an outstanding partnership. Being highly commended recognises this commitment to our customers and the work we put into this as a business.

‘Video remains a vital tool in the automotive industry. We have seen a 21 per cent increase of videos watched since 2019 (pre-pandemic) and over 90 per cent of those videos are rated 5 out of 5 by the end customer.’

She added: ‘We highly value any recognition, for our internal team and all the work they do, alongside the recognition within the industry.

‘In 2021, our customers rated us with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 76, putting us in the “excellent” category and in the 100th percentile in the software sector. The Car Dealer Power highly commended is further testament to the entire CitNOW team and the effort that goes into our customer experience.

‘The CitNOW Group management team is so proud to lead such a dedicated and passionate group of people who genuinely want to help retailers communicate with customers throughout the car buying and owning journey.

‘Being highly commended in this category reaffirms to me that retailers see us as an important partner in the industry, to support them in building emotional connections and relationships with customers in a way that suits them, with the ultimate aim of helping them to improve customer satisfaction and sales.

‘The fact that the Car Dealer Power awards are voted for by Car Dealer readers and people working in the automotive industry means so much to us. Thank you to everyone who nominated us.’

Looking ahead, Fairchild said: ‘One of the best things about working in the automotive industry is that it constantly forces us to learn and adapt. We’re seeing customers’ expectations for their buying experiences growing exponentially.

‘In particular, they want faster, convenient and more personalised journeys from start to finish.

‘Add to this the transformation the industry is undergoing – with OEMs moving to agency model, the move to EVs and an increased use of online services – and we can see there is going to be more change and evolution which we are excited to be part of.

‘CitNOW Group will be continuing our focus to unite the retailer and customer to engage and exceed the customer expectation at all touch points within their sales and aftersales journey.’