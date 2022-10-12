Click Dealer – Highly commended Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

Along with being named winner of Dealer Management System of the Year, Click Dealer has scooped two highly commended awards this year too.

The Stoke-on-Trent-based business took highly commended in this category last year, and once again it has impressed dealers.

CEO Ollie Moxham said the highly commended award meant a great deal to the company.

‘This is a fantastic achievement and milestone for Click Dealer,’ he remarked.

‘We are proudly celebrating this latest win due to the hard work and commitment of our dedicated Clickers.

‘As a dealer partner, we work tirelessly to ensure that our customers’ websites are visible on a variety of online digital platforms and making it easier for their customers to complete their purchases from the comfort of their homes – improving efficiency and customer service for all.’

He went on to say that being recognised by car dealers was ‘fantastic’.

‘It is a huge mark of recognition to be given the accolade of highly commended by the Power Dealer Awards.

‘At Click Dealer, we are here to support our dealers to buy and sell more cars, more profitably, more often, and for our efforts to be recognised by our dealers at the Car Dealer Power awards as supporting their growth and success over the last year is a fantastic achievement.’

Looking ahead to 2023, Moxham had some sage words of advice.

‘Investment is key for continued growth – it may become tempting to start cutting back on costs such as marketing budgets, however it is an investment in a dealership’s future and would wholeheartedly agree on reviewing outgoings when costs are mounting up, but relying on advanced digital tools which can reduce service costs and highly targeted advertising can give dealers an edge of their competitors in the year to come.’