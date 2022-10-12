Vehicles in Video – Highly commended Video Provider of the Year 2022

The past year has seen a massive growth for newly established Vehicles in Video in terms of product and people.

It brought in Matt Maley as chief executive, with a wealth of experience in the sector, having worked with various global organisations. It also increased its UK sales team to cover four regions after its service app and call centre application proved to be such a great success.

Co-founder Danny Cooksey said: ‘Car Dealer Power is a widely recognised award within the industry, so being highly commended puts a stamp on Vehicles In Video and sends a positive message to the industry.

‘This has happened at the right time for the business as we have increased our UK sales team, which in term aligns itself with raising our company profile.’

He added: ‘When I take into consideration that we are a new-start business, whilst being mindful of the monopoly of competitors in the marketplace I am thrilled that Vehicles In Video has been highly commended.

‘This demonstrates our unique proposition and appetite for our concept.’

Cooksey said Car Dealer Power was ‘massively important in raising our profile, building customer confidence whilst allowing our company to self grow through networking’.

Looking ahead, he said: ‘We are very excited for the future.

‘We have some product enhancements due to be released, some great partnerships to announce and the confidence that we are delivering a unique proposition to the dealer network that really raises the bar in terms of a first-class customer experience.’