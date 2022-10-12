WeRecruit Auto – Highly commended Recruitment Agency of the Year

It’s the power of three for WeRecruit Auto as the firm has taken home a highly commended award in Car Dealer Power for the third year in succession.

Not only that, WeRecruit Auto has only been established for three years which makes winning a highly commended trophy even sweeter.

Director Mary Thompson said: ‘This is fantastic! We’re still a fairly new business, and this is our third year running that we’ve come highly commended (also only our third year in business!).

‘We’re still rooting for the win!’

She added: ‘To show off being highly commended helps the continuous journey to get our name spread out there, and helps build credibility when on-boarding new clients.

‘Our team work incredibly hard so it’s great for them to see it pay off.’

Thompson had a few words to say about the importance of industry awards like Car Dealer Power.

‘The motor industry is incredibly high-pressured, those within the industry work long hours and are struggling across the board with staff shortages and a skills-shortage,’ she said.

‘So, to be recognised through prestigious awards such as the Car Dealer Power awards is an additional means for the employers to say thank you and well done to their hard working teams.’

WeRecruit Auto’s third year in business has been a successful one, too.

‘We’ve had a good year, we’ve expanded our automotive recruitment team and have a great range of vacancies within different sectors of the motor industry,’ said Thompson.

‘Finding quality candidates who are serious about a move is a challenge, but that’s why we have to work smarter and think outside the box to attract the best.’

The main goal for the Norwich-based company is a simple one.

‘We’re aiming for a Car Dealer Power Award win in 2023!’