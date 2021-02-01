King of the Jungle and footballer management legend Harry Redknapp has been signed by Hendy Group to promote Land Rover.

Redknapp, who won I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! in 2018, has been unveiled at the new face of the group’s Land Rover dealerships.

Redknapp said: ‘I’ve always been a fan of the Land Rover brand and Hendy is a well-established and respected name in the industry. I’m really excited to get started as its new ambassador.’

Hendy runs Jaguar Land Rover dealerships in Christchurch, Salisbury and Southampton.

The group bought the latter from Inchcape at the end of last year for £4.3m from Inchcape.

Hendy chief executive Paul Hendy said that Redknapp’s ‘huge popularity, interest in cars and proximity to the group’s JLR dealership in Christchurch’ made him an ‘obvious choice’ for the role.

Hendy added: ‘We’re thrilled to have Harry on board as our Land Rover ambassador and the timing is perfect with the recent addition of the JLR dealership in Hampshire to our expanding portfolio.

‘Harry is such a well-loved person with such a great footballing pedigree and is one of the area’s most well-known celebrities. We are really looking forward to working closely with Harry and collaborating on a number of projects.’

Redknapp will be involved in a range of activities for the group – virtually until Covid-19 restrictions are lifted – and then in person at Hendy events.

The former Portsmouth and Tottenham manager spent three weeks in the jungle in 2018 and charmed viewers with his love for wife Sandra, along with entertaining tales about his life.