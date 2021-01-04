Hendy Group has partnered with electric vehicle sharing platform Zoom EV to help customers make the transition from petrol and diesel as easy as possible.

Mark Busby, the group’s commercial director, said the partnership would reassure people who were considering EVs that they could access key EV services with specific rates.

‘Customers will receive a ,benefits package unique to themselves, which gives them access to a range of discounts on public and home charging, as well as EV energy tariffs and nationwide parking.

‘It’s designed to make the whole transition to EV as easy and seamless for customers as possible.

‘This in turn will raise awareness of the infrastructure in place to support electric vehicles, as well as helping those who’ve bought from us to save money going forward.’

One in 10 new cars now sold in the UK are either a battery or plug-in hybrid vehicle, said Hendy, with more models increasing customer choice and demand for battery-electric vehicles rising dramatically.

‘We know that more and more people are considering electric for their next vehicle and we want to make sure that we make the buying and owning process as seamless and easy as possible for these customers and that they can be reassured we can provide a truly comprehensive service,’ added Busby.

‘We know there are still concerns among some motorists about going electric but we believe the combination of amazing new electric vehicles on the road and the benefits and knowledge from Zoom EV will reassure motorists and help them enjoy the new electric road ahead.’

Zoom EV chief executive Greg Fairbotham said he was delighted to welcome Hendy customers.

‘By working with Hendy, we are ensuring that electric car and van drivers get access to the essential services they need to run their vehicles and save money.

‘By providing benefits across leading public charging, home charging, EV energy tariffs and nationwide parking, we are helping customers make the switch to electric as seamless as possible.

‘It’s important that we all work together to make buying and owning an electric vehicle as easy and enjoyable as possible.’

Pictured from left are Greg Fairbotham, Zoom EV chief commercial officer James Jean-Louis and Mark Busby