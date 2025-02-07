Theives target family-run car dealership just a day after firm celebrates centenary

Police have launched an appeal for information after a 100-year-old family-run car dealership was targeted by thieves just one day after celebrating its centenary.

Officers in Lincolnshire are asking for anyone to come forward who might be able to help their inquiries into an incident at WH Brand in Spalding.

The MG dealership was founded on February 3, 1925 and celebrated its landmark 100th birthday earlier this week.

However, just a day later, the joy turned to despair when the firm was raided by criminals.

CCTV footage shows a gang of crooks piling equipment into the back of a white Ford Transit outside the showroom, before driving off.

The brazen theft took place in broad daylight at around 11am on Tuesday (Feb 4) with two hand gearboxes, wheels and tyres among the stolen items.

The business has been in the same family for five generations and current sales manager Adam Brand, says the raid has put a dampener on its centenary celebrations

He told LincsOnline: ‘It is a sad and disappointing start to our 100 year celebrations.

‘We were targeted by thieves who stole valuable goods including gear boxes, alloy wheels and tyres.

‘We are urging customers and fellow businesses to be extra vigilant.’