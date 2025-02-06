Log in
Chester Magistrates' Court, via PAChester Magistrates' Court, via PA

News

Dodgy car dealer facing jail for fraud campaign which saw him pocket more than £40,000

  • Corrupt car salesman appears at court charged with major fraud
  • Joe McStein stole more than £40,000 while working at Evans Halshaw Ford Northwich
  • 29-year-old also admitted 11 separate charges relating to cars sold at Williams Group BMW Liverpool

Time 9:12 am, February 6, 2025

A corrupt car dealer is facing jail after abusing his position as a salesman to pocket more than £40,000 in a prolonged campaign of fraud.

Joe McStein stole tens of thousands of pounds while working at the now defunct Evans Halshaw Ford Northwich back in 2023.

The scam saw the sales executive using his own bank account to bag money which had been paid by customers for cars.

Advert

The illegal operation was uncovered when one transaction was flagged by insiders, sparking an investigation into McStein’s sales.

Upon further inspection, it was discovered that the 29-year-old had been running the scam for months, benefitting to the tune of £40,933.67 between August and December, 2023.

He was fired from his position as a result and last week appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court, where he admitted to fraud by false representation.

Advert

The Northwich Guardian reports that he will now be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on March 14 after deputy district judge, Owen Jones, ruled that his own sentencing powers were ‘insufficient’.

Shockingly, the allegations were not the only fraud case hanging over McStein, of Vogan Avenue, Crosby.

Yesterday (Feb 5) he appeared at Sefton Magistrates’ Court, to plead guilty to a further 11 counts of fraud, also linked to the motor trade.

The complainant in that case was Williams Group BMW Liverpool and he will be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court charges on March 5.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



More stories...

CMS Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108