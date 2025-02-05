Car dealer Glyn Hopkin appoints Paul Stapylton as new group operations director

Leading dealer group Glyn Hopkin has announced the appointment of Paul Stapylton as its new group operations director.

The experienced industry figure joins the Car Dealer Top 100 retailer from rival firm Marshall Motor Group, where he was franchise director for both Nissan and Hyundai.

Bosses will be hoping that experience will stand him in good stead for his new role, with Glyn Hopkin currently the UK’s biggest Nissan dealer.

Directors say they were impressed by Stapylton’s leadership in team development, operational excellence, and customer service.

They added that the appointment signalled the group’s ‘ongoing commitment to driving growth and enhancing the customer experience’ at all of its dealerships.

Commenting on the new arrival, Fraser Cohen, CEO of Glyn Hopkin, said: ‘We are delighted to have Paul join us at such an exciting time for the business.

‘His proven track record in delivering outstanding results, combined with his passion for fostering high-performing teams, makes him the perfect fit for Glyn Hopkin.

‘We look forward to his contributions as we continue to strengthen our operations and provide exceptional service to our customers.’

In his new role, Stapylton will work closely with Glyn Hopkin COO Tim Murphy. The pair know each other well, having previously worked together at both Motorline and Marshalls.

Reacting to his new job, Stapylton said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to be joining Glyn Hopkin as group operations director and I look forward to working with Fraser, Tim and the rest of the team to continue the drive for innovation and operational excellence within the business.

‘I look forward to working with some fantastic OEMs and delivering our customers the very best experience when dealing with us.’