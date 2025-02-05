Manor Park Classics begins expansion with acquisition of Barons Classic Car Auctioneers

Automotive auction house Manor Park Classics (MPC) is to expand across the UK after agreeing a landmark deal to buy Barons Classic Car Auctioneers.

MPC has enjoyed stellar growth since its first sale in 2021 and is now one of the north west’s biggest auction sites for classic cars.

It has bought the Southampton-based Barons, for an undisclosed fee, in a deal which marks the start of its ambitious nationwide expansion.

Founded by Tony Cavell in 1998, Barons runs monthly sales of classic cars and motorbikes from its site on the edge of the New Forest.

Bosses at MPC, which is based in Runcorn, saw the outfit as the perfect business to give it a foothold in southern England, describing the it as ‘one of the UK’s oldest-established names in classic car auctioneering’.

Confirming the news, Stephen Ashworth, chairman of MPC, said: ‘I am delighted to confirm our takeover of Barons Auctioneers and greet Tony and his team to the Manor Park family.

‘As auctioneers of both classic cars and bikes, based at their own bespoke facility, they operate exactly the same model as we do, so the fit is perfect.

‘We intend to turbocharge the business by bringing MPC’s socials, internet and telephone bidding to our international audience, headed by Paul Cowland.

‘My thanks go to Paul and fellow directors, James Gregory, Nik Askins and Andy Park for making this deal happen so quickly.

‘I am also delighted to announce that there will be no changes to the team at Barons, headed by Tony Cavell and Molly Agius.

‘Auctions will continue to be held on a monthly basis at Barons’ premises at Harbour Close in Marchwood, and the Manor Park Classics service and three-stage sales process will also be available in the south, as well as the north.

‘We now aim to open four or five auction houses at various strategic locations across the UK so that everyone has access to the three-stage sales process, 90% sale rates, and the unrivalled service that Manor Park offers for all buyers and sellers of classic cars and bikes.’

Following the acquisition, Barons will be re-branded as ‘Barons Manor Park Classics Ltd’ and director Tony Cavell says he is looking forward to the new venture.

He added: ‘I am very excited to be joining the team at Manor Park Classics and to be part of the future development of Barons Manor Park Classics Ltd.

‘I believe that we both have the same ethos and business ethic, which can only take us forward in a very positive way.’

The first sale under new ownership will be held this Saturday (Feb 8).