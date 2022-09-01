Hendy Group purchases West Way Nissan from Nissan GB with plans in place for new premises

Hendy Group has completed its acquisition of West Way Nissan in Southampton for an undisclosed fee.

The south coast-based outfit has purchased the Hampshire site from Nissan GB and plans to integrate it into the group ahead of a planned move to new premises in nearby Eastleigh.

Bosses have described the takeover as an important milestone in the continued growth of Hendy Group and its work with the Nissan.

The firm already represents the Japanese brand in Dorset and Wiltshire but West Way will be its first Nissan dealership in Hampshire.

Paul Hendy, chief executive of Hendy Group, said: ‘We welcome West Way Nissan colleagues to Team Hendy and look forward to a long and successful future together.

‘The acquisition comes at a time of continued investment here at Hendy Group with plans for a brand-new Nissan dealership well underway as part of a larger investment project in Eastleigh.

‘The addition of this new business is a further example of our strategic growth and by investing in new facilities for the brand we are demonstrating long-term commitment to Nissan and its products.

‘We already run successful Nissan operations in Dorset and Wiltshire so to add Hampshire makes perfect sense for the business.’

The West Way Nissan dealership was one of 13 nationwide being sold by Nissan GB.

Pictured: Hendy’s designs for its proposed new Eastleigh site