Hendy Group signs up to Automotive 30% Club

Hendy Group boss Paul Hendy has become the most recent motor industry leader to join the Automotive 30% Club.

The Hendy chief executive said the south coast-based dealer group’s membership of the club represents its commitment to supporting and actively engaging in creating a diverse, inclusive and gender balanced workforce.

Hendy’s chief operating officer Simon Bottomley has also joined.

The Automotive 30% Club is a voluntary network of CEOs and MDs from across the motor trade, and has a target of filling at least 30 per cent of key leadership positions within its organisations with women by 2030.

Hendy (pictured) said: ‘Being a member of the Automotive 30% Club is just one part of our broader people agenda to create an inclusive workplace environment, ensuring that we are in a market-leading position to attract and retain the very best talent.’

The Automotive 30% Club was founded by Julia Muir in 2016 and has since grown to become a varied network of motor manufacturing, retailing and supplier companies.

Muir said: ‘I am very pleased to welcome Paul Hendy CEO and Simon Bottomley COO of Hendy Group to the Automotive 30% Club, and it’s great to have on board a company with such inclusive values and a progressive mindset.

‘Hendy Group represents a number of our OEM members, including Skoda, Seat, Toyota, Kia and Mazda so there will be useful synergies as these brands drive forward their 30 by 30 strategies.’

Hendy said Bottomley will work closely with its senior team to encourage inclusive leadership, progressive hiring practices and the development of a world class learning curriculum.

Hendy added: ‘We are committed to promoting diversity and working to remove barriers that may exclude certain groups from opportunity and career progression while continuing to focus on building and developing capability across all our team, promoting by meritocracy.’