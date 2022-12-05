Here’s how car dealers can benefit from MB’s latest upgrade to its Event Platform

Tell us about the MB Event Platform and what led you to create it?

We launched the first MB Event Platform more than eight years ago – our goal was to align showroom events with a modern, digital-first marketing strategy.

It was clear that showroom events played a key role within a retailer’s strategy. However, events hadn’t really changed for over 10 years.

With the cost of mail constantly increasing and a customer experience that was falling behind, our focus was to combine all of our expertise and best practice to elevate showroom events to the next level.

It was a huge challenge, but we were confident it would work.

What’s new about the latest release and what do you hope to achieve?

The latest upgrade is a sophisticated online showroom, giving customers the ability to configure their perfect car for a highly personalised and immersive event experience.

Once booked, customers can select the models, styles, trim, fuel type and optional extras using the integrated configurator tool.

Our data has proved that a first-class online journey is important to showroom event success and our software gives both customers and car dealers the best experience yet.

How do car dealers benefit from the Digital Showroom feature?

Dealers using our MB Event Platform now receive an even higher quality of appointment.

They can control the mix of models and derivatives available to align with stock availability or to maximise the number of options for the customer.

It also allows the dealer to see in advance the exact vehicles the customer is interested in. Not only that, should a customer be unable to attend, the dealer has a quality lead to follow-up.

What are the key ingredients that make a showroom event a success?

That’s a big question!

More than 30 years of expertise, data analysis and innovation have helped us find the formula that works. To answer the question though, I would say the key drivers of success are:

The customer journey – it’s everything and must be totally seamless. With more than 80 per cent of all appointments now self-booked online, while dealerships are closed, if you don’t have a 24/7 solution, you’re missing out. Our platform takes the customer from marketing to a personalised portal with just one click (unique to MB). From there, they can book at a time and date convenient to them, configure the perfect car and validate some PX details. Our platform then keeps in touch with the customer until they arrive in the showroom.

The marketing – as an agency, we’re sending millions of digital communications each year, meaning we have the data insights that give us the edge. Not only that, we use the best tools available on the market and adopt all best-practice tactics across every channel.

Dealer engagement – this is essential for the best possible results. As part of our delivery, retailers get a live-time event management system. This provides instant access to the very latest performance data, including appointment rates, footfall and sales.

The dealer portal also provides daily updates to sales teams, managers and business leaders for total control and transparency.

Finally, within the dealer portal we have built a series of tools that help retailers maximise results, such as a fully integrated hot-prospecting system, in-store customer check-in and deal presentation tool to seamlessly bring the online experience into the dealership.

What advice would you give dealers looking to run their showroom events in Q1?

In today’s economic climate, a showroom event provider that can provide the very best sales conversions and customer experience all in one is crucial.

Therefore, I’m happy to provide free online demonstrations so that dealers can experience the software themselves.

Contact MB by visiting its website here to find out why so many dealers are now switching to its event software, and to arrange a simple and quick demo with Bevan Wilkinson.

Tel: 0114 244 6060. Email: enquiries@mbadvertising.co.uk.