Online car marketplace heycar is making its free delivery offer on all vehicles available for another month.

It said it was extending the offer for dealers because of the massive UK-wide disruption caused by the rapid spread of the new coronavirus variant.

Free delivery is available on all 110,000 vehicles on its platform until January 31. Dealers who fulfil a customer’s delivery request will have the expense reimbursed.

The add-on service – which was introduced in November and can save people up to £499 – has proved a hit, said heycar.

Delivery drivers have covered 13,000 miles across the UK so far, with the longest single journey being some 538 miles from Hemel Hempstead to Inverness.

Heycar chief commercial officer Karen Hilton said: ‘As the nation faces tougher restrictions with the new strain of the coronavirus rapidly spreading, more and more dealerships will only be able to sell cars via click-and-collect or home delivery.

‘To support them in this crucial period, we’ve extended our free delivery service until January 31.

‘So far, the service has been a complete success, helping heycar to become the largest source of cars for free delivery and boosting valuable leads to dealers.’

She added: ‘Dealers have weathered the storms of 2020 fantastically well, and at heycar we will do all we can to help them sell more cars.

‘As well as supporting with free delivery and money-back guarantees, we’ve worked with our partner dealers to change the way some of them operate so they can engage with and nurture the leads that come their way online.

‘This will continue across the Christmas period and into 2021.’