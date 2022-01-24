Heycar pledges to ‘go the extra mile’ as it reintroduces free delivery scheme

Online marketplace Heycar has reintroduced its free delivery scheme as part of a pledge to ‘go the extra mile’ for its customers.

The internet retailer first launched the initiative in November 2020 in a bid to drive sales during lockdown.

Now, with the Covid situation continuing to develop, the firm has decided to bring it back as it looks to drum up business in what is a traditionally lean time of year.

It sees heycar reimburse dealers who fulfil a delivery request on all approved used Audi and Mercedes-Benz vehicles – saving customers up to £399.

The initial scheme was a huge success and was extended on several occasions before coming to an end in February last year.

It proved so popular that Heycar fulfilled enough free deliveries to circle the earth over three times with the average delivery distance of 225 miles.

The furthest single delivery as part of the quibble-free process was from Hemel Hempstead to Inverness in the Scottish Highlands – a distance of 538 miles.

A total of 93 dealer groups and 363 dealerships sold at least one car using the offer.

Chris Evans, Head Of Sales Operations at heycar, says: ‘We are absolutely delighted to bring back our free delivery offer in Q1 as the industry faces yet more disruption.

‘In what are typically lean months at the start of the year, the latest Covid variant that has been keeping more and more people indoors alongside ongoing supply chain and stock challenges makes trading conditions particularly tough at the moment.

‘We are determined to keep providing stand-out support to all our dealers and by eliminating location as a barrier to purchase we can open up many more potential new customers for them from across the entire UK.

‘When we first introduced the initiative we quickly became the largest source of cars with free delivery nationwide – and we look forward to scaling similar heights this time around.’