Highly Commended Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime) – Car Dealer Power 2021

Evolution Funding has been highly commended in the Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime) category.

The firm has been helping used car dealers to sell more cars on finance since 2002.

It is now the UK’s largest independent motor finance broker and technology provider.

Here is what Keith Bell, Evolution Funding sales director had to say…

How did it feel to be highly commended?

‘We are delighted to have been highly commended in such a competitive category.

‘This recognition means even more because it is voted for by the UK’s dealers.’

What does it mean to you to be highly commended?

‘Being highly commended is great for boosting customer confidence in our products and service.

‘It is also fantastic recognition for our hard-working staff, who go above and beyond to support both our dealer partners and their customers.

‘This commendation will mean a lot to them.’

How important are the Car Dealer Power awards to the industry?

‘Really important! There’s nothing more powerful than customer testimony, and having awards that are based on dealers’ votes means these awards really carry some weight.’

How has the past year been for the company?

‘2021 has been an exciting period of strengthening and enhancing our offering to dealers.

‘We have launched a game-changing pricing model in response to the FCA changes, we’ve invested heavily in our tech and our people, and we’ve made our first business acquisition, which has bolstered our digital proposition to dealers.’

What are your thoughts on the future?

‘A key part of Evolution’s vision is to lead change and digital innovation in motor finance.

‘As such, we’re heavily focused on supporting our dealer partners to digitise their customer journeys so that they can compete profitably and compliantly in an increasingly online market.’