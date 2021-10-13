Highly Commended Recruitment Agency of the Year – Car Dealer Power Awards 2021

WeRecruit Auto has been awarded highly commended status in the Recruitment Agency of the Year category for a second consecutive occasion.

The firm has yet again made a lasting impression this year in what has been a hugely turbulent time for the industry.

It has moved into state-of-the art new offices and expanded its recruitment team to help get people into jobs.

Here is what director Mary Thompson told Car Dealer…

How did it feel to be highly commended?

‘We’re thrilled to come highly commended in the Car Dealer Power awards, most people have had a rollercoaster of a year but we’ve been able to expand and move offices during this time too.’

What does it mean to you to be highly commended?

‘It reminds us that it’s all worthwhile. We’re making a difference and what we do is recognised and appreciated.

‘We’re still a fairly new business so it’s very helpful for our profile to be recognised by Car Dealer, and helps to continue getting our name out there to the industry.’

How important are the Car Dealer Power awards to the industry?

‘I think they’re particularly important when the industry is going through a tough time, it allows companies to say thank you and well done to their hardworking teams, and to thank those around them for ongoing support.’

How has the past year been for the company?

‘We’ve had a blast. We’ve expanded our recruitment team, moved into a beautiful new office with views out over the fields.

‘From a recruitment perspective, it’s been tough. Many candidates are receiving counter offers, hesitant about moving in case of another lockdown and furlough situation, and currently we’re going through the most noticeable shortage of candidates we’ve seen, ever.

‘However we’ve had some excellent results, some incredible feedback from both candidates and clients grateful for our help and hard work, and we’re looking forward to what the next year will bring.’

What are your thoughts on the future?

‘We’ve no immediate plans to expand further, however we do have space in the office for one more! So you never know.

‘We’ve been working on some different roles recently which has been great, so broadening the scope of roles within the industry we can successfully recruit for is an area we’d like to continue developing.

‘It’s really important for the automotive industry to be focusing on retaining staff and attracting people into the industry, and we’re here as ambassadors for the industry to help promote it and help guide hiring managers with their recruitment and retention strategies.’