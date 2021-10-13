Highly Commended Website Provider for Independent Dealers – Car Dealer Power Awards 2021

Click Dealer has been highly commended in two different categories this year including in the competitive Website Provider for Independent Dealers category.

Over the past 12 months the company has given all its dealers access to its online reservation solution to really help support their dealer partners with the move to remote selling.

Marketing manager Samantha Boden was delighted with recognition from Car Dealer readers.

Here is what she told us…

How did it feel to be highly commended?

‘We are delighted to be recognised for our ClickWeb solutions for another year running.

‘We work closely with our dealers and consider them part of the Click family, so to have their votes and praise is wonderful – thank you to everyone who nominated us!’

What does it mean to you to be highly commended?

‘Our in-house team are continually looking at ways of developing and improving our dealers’ websites, from improving the built in SEO performance of our sites to regular design refreshes.

‘To be highly commended as Website Provider of the Year is fantastic recognition of the hard work all of our team put in each and every day – we’re extremely proud of our ‘Clickers’!

‘Being highly commended also helps us when we’re talking to potential new customers, as it demonstrates the value other dealers see in our services and gives them confidence in choosing Click to look after their website.’

How important are the Car Dealer Power awards to the industry?

‘The Car Dealer Power awards are voted for by dealers, showcasing the suppliers that dealers value and want to do business with.

‘The awards are a great way to showcase the talent in the industry and put a spotlight on the fantastic work so many companies are doing in the automotive sector.’

How has the past year been for the company?

‘Whilst 2020 started out as a very challenging year, we’ve seen the strength and community spirit in the industry.

‘We’ve seen dealers bounce back from the tough times at the start of 2020, embracing remote selling and driving sales through click & collect/ click & deliver – something which is set to continue.

‘We gave all our dealers access to a free version of our ClickEngage online reservation solution at the start of the first lockdown (and continue to do so!), to really help support their dealerships with the move to more remote selling.

‘A lot has changed in the industry over the past 12 months. We’ve kept in close contact with our dealers, talking to them about the challenges they’re currently facing – which has meant our tech teams can develop new products to help dealers overcome some of these hurdles.

‘We’re excited to have already launched some new digital solutions in 2021, with even more coming out later this year.’

What are your thoughts on the future?

‘The pandemic has significantly accelerated the move to online retail for the car industry – the way consumers want to buy their next vehicle has changed, with more people feeling confident to buy online.

‘This, coupled with regulatory changes in the industry, has changed the approach for many dealers.

‘Finance penetration, online selling, and buying stock are big areas of focus for dealers, and we’re excited to be launching even more solutions to support our dealer base with these areas.

‘Our mission is to help every dealer buy and sell more vehicles, more profitably, more often.

‘We have a fantastic team in place and are looking forward to a great 2022!’