Hippo Motor Group cranks up expansion programme by advertising 40 new roles

  • Hippo Motor Group is currently looking to hire 40 new members of staff
  • Firm is advertising 20 positions within its online sales team
  • There are a further 20 vacancies across the company including head of commercial relations and procurement

Hippo Motor Group is looking to step up it’s expansion programme with the creation of a whopping 40 new roles across the company 

The online firm is looking to fill 20 positions in its sales team with the option to either work from home or be based at the company’s Blackburn offices.

The group is also advertising a further 20 roles, spread across various departments, including an apprentice paint sprayer and a workshop technician.

Other key roles currently advertised include a head of commercial relations and procurement.

The new faces will take Hippo’s staff numbers above 300 for the very first time, having been founded by Tom Preston in 2007.

The firm now prepares over 1,000 used cars a month and recently opened a new £4m centre.

It also has an annual turnover of around £80m per year.

Preston, who still runs the company, said: ‘I started the company in 2007 and we are still a family owned and run business.

‘We currently employ 260 people, which is up from 220 in 2020, and are looking at employing a further 20 people to work in our online car sales and finance department. 

‘This can be office-based or home-based.

‘We are also looking to fill an additional 20 roles in various departments taking the total headcount to over 300. 

‘This also includes a head of commercial relations and procurement role.’

