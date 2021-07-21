Log in
Aerial shot of Historics' saleAerial shot of Historics' sale

News

Historics rake in £3.3m and scoop new auction record during biggest ever sale

  • Brooklands-based Historics make £3.3m in sales at latest auction
  • 1980 Ford Escort RS2000 sells for auction-record price of £50,400
  • Auctioneers achieve a success rate of 71 per cent in baking hot conditions

Brooklands-based auctioneers Historics made an eye-watering £3.3m over the weekend in what was the biggest sale in the firm’s ten-year history.

In blazing hot conditions, the auctioneers sold 143 of the 201 entries giving them a highly respectable success rate of 71 per cent.

An incredible 50 different marques were represented in the sale with a number of classics achieving jaw-dropping prices.

Overall there were over 900 bidders and guests present at the classic vehicle sale with some 700 bidder registrations coming from 27 countries.

Among the headline lots was a beautifully presented, immaculately restored 1980 Ford Escort RS2000 which soared to what is thought to be an auction record price of £50,400.

Ford Escort RS200 Custom at Historics

American classics were well represented with an imposing 1961 Chevrolet Corvette C1 selling for an over-estimate£81,760 and a  fastidiously preserved 1957 Ford Thunderbird passing to a new owner for £33,320.

A professionally-prepared homage to the lightweight Jaguar E-Type race cars also gained substantial attention with the winning bidder parting with £85,120.

Mercedes vehicles performed particularly well with over 70 per cent of the 38 examples on sale passing to new owners.

Among the highlights was as a virtually fully-restored 1963 220SE Cabriolet, which sailed well above its top estimate to settle at £56,000.

Historics were one of the few auction houses to keep their doors open to physical bidders throughout the pandemic.

However, the additional numbers certainly contributed to a successful auction.

The firm’s bosses have previously said they are passionate advocates of open-to-public auctions.

The auction house will be hosting its next sale on September 25 at Ascot Racecourse.

Top five lots at Historics’ latest sale

Ferrari Testarossa at Historics AuctionsFerrari Testarossa

Year: 1991

Mileage: 18,272

Price: £133,576

TVR 400 at Historics Auctions

TVR 400

Year: 1966

Mileage: 2,500

Price: £95,200

Aston Martin V8 Series 4 Oscar India at Historics Auctions

Aston Martin V8 Series 4 Oscar India

Year: 1979

Mileage: 45,132

Price: £94,000

Mercedes-Benz 280 SE Coupé at Historics Auctions

Mercedes-Benz 280 SE Coupé 

Year: 1972

Mileage: 91,876

Price: £92,824

Lister Jaguar XJ-S Cabriolet (7.0 Litre) at Historics Auctions

Lister Jaguar XJ-S Cabriolet (7.0 Litre)

Year: 1985

Mileage: 9,600

Price: £89,600

Pics: Historics

 

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

