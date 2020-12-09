Honda has suspended production at its Swindon site for the time being after transport delays caused a parts shortage.

The site – which manufactures the Civic and Civic Type R – employs some 3,000 people and makes up to 150,000 new cars each year.

In 2019, Honda said the plant would be closing in 2021, but now it has temporarily halted production there because of what it called ‘transport-related parts delays’.

As with other manufacturers, Honda has a ‘just-in-time’ production system, with parts getting to the site when needed.

However, the UK’s ports are being hit by a rise in demand while having to deal with extra coronavirus restrictions, and ship delays are adding to congestion problems.

In a statement, Honda said: ‘The situation is currently being monitored with a view to restart production as soon as possible.

‘Honda of the UK Manufacturing has confirmed to employees that production will not run on Wednesday 9 December due to transport-related parts delays.’

It declined to say how long the suspension would last.

