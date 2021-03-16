A dealership in West Sussex has been forced to close after four decades because the pandemic hit its business so badly.

Horsham Car Centre, which was founded by John Pudney at Roffey Corner, was the UK’s longest-established Jeep dealership, taking on the franchise more than 25 years ago. It also had Chrysler and Dodge expertise.

It outgrew the original premises some 13 years ago and moved the aftersales operation to a 9,000 sq ft workshop in Foundry Lane a mile away.

New and used sales stayed at Roffey Corner, pictured above, with the MG brand being added in January 2019.

Horsham Car Centre said it prided itself on its loyal and long-serving staff, which helped it to give consistency in customer care.

But the pandemic’s restrictions took their toll, and a pop-up notice on its website says it has had to close with immediate effect, citing a lack of business because of Covid-19, which had made it unsustainable.

It is unclear how many people have lost their jobs, but the website message also thanks customers for their support and gives a contact number in case people need to get in touch.

The message redirects Jeep and MG customers to alternative dealerships depending on the franchise as well.

Car Dealer has tried contacting Horsham Car Centre for a comment.

Image of showroom via Google Street View