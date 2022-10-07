‘Hotel Hyundai’ to offer a world first with entire site powered by fleet of Ioniq 5 EVs

A fleet of Hyundai Ioniq 5 EVs are to be used to power an entire hotel in a world first later this month.

Hotel Hyundai has been thought up as a response to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis with the site situated on the edge of edge of Epping Forest in Essex.

The brainchild of comedian and foot critic Grace Dent, the site includes a ‘high-end luxury cabin’ and a private chef who only uses local sourced ingredients.

The facility is also equipped with a coffee lounge, a projector and popcorn machine to offer a cinema-like experience.

Hyundai’s electric Ioniq 5 models will power the site, using the cars’ ‘vehicle-to-load’ feature, which allows the EVs’ batteries to provide energy for external equipment.

The cars will also provide power for a coffee machine and an electric shower as part of the innovative project.

An adaptor on the cars will have a socket into which standard electrical appliances can be plugged, offering maximum power of 3.6kW (or 15 amps).

Dent said: ‘We’re looking for unique, memorable stays more now than ever and this is a delicious blend of innovation, luxury and comfort that gets you thinking.

‘I hope this three-week pop-up hotel is just the start for this concept of a car plugging in and powering a luxury experience like this. I’m predicting that guests will be hoping that this amazing hotel and the full experience it offers might be here again in 2023.”

Hotel Hyundai will be open for three weeks in October and November, with all stays free via a competition.

Hyundai said it decided to launch the hotel after a poll of 2,000 adults that it carried out found that 55 per cent of them were rethinking their future holiday plans because of the cost-of-living crisis.