How Motorway Pay has helped Startin Group simplify car payments with a click of a button

Motorway Pay is Motorway’s fast, transparent and secure way to make payments for vehicles. Launched last year, it is a first for the industry and a real game changer.

Motorway Pay allows dealers a ‘one-click payment’. You can transfer payment for vehicles at the point of purchase, along with funding a wallet for future purchases. Paying by the click of a button reduces wait time at the doorstep for you and the seller, building more trust with the seller as payment confirmation is immediate.

Over 99% of private car sellers now receive their payment within seconds thanks to Motorway Pay and the average dealer saves 13 minutes per transaction. For dealers buying hundreds of cars a month through Motorway, this can add up to a huge saving on time and admin costs. After just one year, we had completed £1.2bn worth of transactions using Motorway Pay, so it’s making a big impact to our dealers’ businesses.

In the background, Motorway does the heavy lifting: setting-up the payment (including to finance companies), verifying details and ensuring the transaction is safe, secure and fast. That saves you time and means you can focus on sourcing and selling stock, growing your dealership.

I recently spoke with Paul Smith, used car buyer at Startin Group – a franchise dealership supplying new and used cars across their Midlands –based sites. We discussed his experience of Motorway Pay and how it’s helped their dealerships to streamline payments to private sellers and in turn helped them buy more cars for the group.

He told me: ‘We have been using Motorway Pay for the last six months. It’s definitely made the process of paying for a car a lot simpler and smoother – taking the hassle out of payments to private customers and it’s quick and easy to use. It literally takes just a few minutes and with a click of a button, the payment is done.

‘Motorway, the platform itself, gives you access to thousands of vehicles each day. We represent eight different manufacturers across the Midlands, and as I’m working with multiple brands it does make it easier to access a wide range of private vehicles all in one place.

‘We’ve got so many dealerships to look after so it’s great that there’s always a wide range of stock available on the platform. Motorway Pay then helps smooth out the payment process. I’ve now got a lot less admin to do and less things that slow down my day.

‘Our accounts department was initially a bit cautious about someone else doing those security checks, especially when it comes to some of the prestige vehicles we buy but the process has been really smooth.

‘My advice to dealers looking into using Motorway Pay would be to speak to Motorway, get those assurances about the security and sign up. It is really effective and quick – you can pay with a click of a button.’

Click here to watch the full testimonial from Paul Smith, used car buyer at Startin Group.