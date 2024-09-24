How winning a Car Dealer Used Car Award can have a positive impact on dealer morale

Swansway boss Peter Smyth says that winning a Car Dealer Used Car Award allows all employees to feel a sense of pride.

Swansway won in our Used Car Dealership Group of the Year category last year and Smyth says that the prestigious gong gave all members of the team an opportunity to enjoy the limelight.

He added that winning at the glittering event can allow businesses to improve morale as it leaves everyone feeling ‘very pleased to be acknowledged’.

The Cheshire-based retailer is now encouraging any companies which are looking to grow in stature to throw their hats in the ring for this year’s ceremony.

He told Car Dealer: ‘Everybody likes to be associated with success and it’s made the people and the teams involved from the marketing and digital merchandisers to the salesman and sales managers proud of what they’ve achieved.

‘If you get people who are proud of what they’ve achieved then they like to stay put and they’re next looking to make their next move to a different company.

‘I think stability in our trade is fundamental to success.’

Discussing why the awards remain an important pillar of the automotive calendar, Smyth added: ‘We were very pleased that it was acknowledged.

‘I think we’re pretty good at used cars, but I also think that there are people out there that are better, that go in for the competition.

‘But, if you want to be in the lottery, you’ve got to buy a ticket. I was very pleased with the award and was very happy to receive it.’

To be in with a chance of a trophy, our nominations form needs to be completed and the process couldn’t be any more straightforward!

All you need to do is select the category that you’d like to nominate yourself or someone else for on the form and supply the requested details.

You have until Monday, September 30 to get your nominations in, with the gongs then dished out on Monday, November 25 at The Brewery in central London. Don’t miss out!

Car Dealer wants everyone to enjoy themselves at the Used Car Awards and wishes to emphasise that all its events are inclusive. Any kind of offensive behaviour – verbal or physical – will not be tolerated. Anyone deemed to be behaving offensively will be required to leave the venue immediately and the venue’s decision on the matter will be final. No refunds will be given in these circumstances. Those booking tickets assume full responsibility for the behaviour of their attendees. If anyone feels uncomfortable about somebody else’s behaviour, they should report the incident to the venue’s security staff as soon as possible.

Story by Cameron Richards