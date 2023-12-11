Swansway Motor Group – Used Car Dealership Group Winner 2023

Running a successful car dealership group is a tough job, with multiple plates to keep spinning – but our winners know how to do it with style.

Our judges wanted to see groups focused on used cars just as much as new, with high customer service levels and winners Swansway do just that.

Swansway Motor Group, based in Crewe, Cheshire, was awarded the title of Used Car Dealership Group of the Year at this year’s ceremony.

In the hotly contested Dealership Group of the Year category, assessors were not only looking for consistently high scores in online reviews, they also wanted to experience excellent customer service when visiting a dealership in person.

Snows Group

Steven Eagell Group

Swansway Motor Group

TrustFord

Wilsons

Swansway director Peter Smyth said: ‘Of course, we’re very pleased to win this award – delighted, in fact! I was more than happy to be on stage to receive the trophy, but we’ve won this because of the hard work of everyone in our business.

‘Within that, I’d like to mention our marketing teams, our people in digital, our talented sales colleagues, our management personnel and my fellow directors.

‘If there’s one thing that makes us stand out, it would be the word ‘focus’.

‘We’ve had a very enjoyable evening at the Used Car Awards and it’s an amazing feeling to be among the winners.’

Awards night compere, the TV host and automotive industry legend Mike Brewer, said: ‘Very well done to Swansway on a great win in an important category at this year’s Used Car Awards.

‘They have a terrific management team backed up by hundreds of hard-working colleagues who go the extra mile for the business. Nice one!’