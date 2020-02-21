Howards Motor Group joins MG family with two sites

HOWARDS Motor Group has signed up to MG Motor UK with sites in Taunton and Weston-super-Mare.

The showroom in Taunton is in the heart of the town and will house the complete MG range. In addition to a dedicated customer waiting area, the new dealership will also provide full service and aftersales support, as well as displaying a range of pre-owned vehicles. The Weston-super-Mare location, which also features a redeveloped car showroom, is equally well equipped and easily accessible off the main road leading into the town.

Peter Haynes, managing director of Howards Motor Group, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to be joining the MG dealer network in representing this iconic brand at two high-profile locations.

‘We are a highly progressive and modern family business that remains proud of its heritage. We believe these values are totally in harmony with those of MG as a brand and that we are perfectly placed to deliver fantastic quality, value for money and convenience to our mutual customers in the future.’

David Allington, network development manager at MG Motor UK, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Howards MG to our dealership network as we continue to further our presence across the UK.

‘Partnering with dealer groups such as Howards, who have a proven track record in delivering high-quality and personalised customer service, will help bring the MG brand closer to more buyers than ever before.’

Allington added that as part of its 2020 growth plans, MG was looking to open showrooms in Bristol, Plymouth, Liverpool and Aberdeen, with the aim of having 120 sites by the middle of the year.

Since opening its first garage in 1972, Howards Motor Group has evolved into a multi-site, multi-franchise group. It now operates 22 dealerships around the south-west of England, selling 13 brands.

