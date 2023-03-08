Hyundai gives new Kona Electric updated 304-mile range

Hyundai has launched its new Kona Electric with an updated 304-mile range leading a raft of radical changes for the model.

The South Korean brand initially revealed its latest EV in the lead up to Christmas but details have remained thin on the ground until now.

Bosses have now released more information about the second-generation crossover, which will be offered with hybrid and regular combustion engines as well as coming as a full EV.

However, unlike its predecessor, the new Kona has been designed first and foremost for the Electric version.

Experience KONA, the Upscaled Multiplayer.

Live a life of diverse moments. Move with the vibe

KONA

Watch the World Premiere on our YouTube channel: https://t.co/JE9ZMcpsHC pic.twitter.com/yFwbStgn4Q — Hyundai Europe (@HyundaiEurope) March 7, 2023

The new model gets a radical look compared to the previous Kona, with an angular design clearly inspired by that of the Tucson SUV. Key styling details include a full LED front light bar that runs across the width of the bonnet, as well as various ‘parametric’ hidden lights.

It has also grown in size and now measures more than 15cm longer than the outgoing first-generation Kona.

While much of the extra space is handed over to creating a roomier cabin, boot space also increases from 332 to 456 litres, too. There are two 12.3-inch digital displays for the instrument cluster and main touchscreen, which come together to give a very modern look.

There’s more room in the centre console too thanks to a new ‘shift-by-wire’ gear selector.

Other technology innovations include a large 12-inch head-up display, while the integration of ‘Vehicle-to-Load’ charging for the first team means the Kona’s battery can be used to charge other electrical equipment using a special adaptor.

Owners will be able to use their smartphone or smartwatch to unlock the car using the ‘Digital Key 2 Touch’ feature, while driver assistance technology has been enhanced with a blind spot view monitor, which is able to alert and display if a driver tries to change lanes when something is in a blind spot.

Hyundai has tweaked the powertrains in the Kona too, with a choice of a ‘Standard Range’ and ‘Long Range’ model, which are equipped with 48.4kWh and 65.4kWh batteries respectively, with Hyundai promising a range of 304 miles with the latter.

The Kona is expected to go on sale in the spring, with prices and specifications to be announced closer to that time.

