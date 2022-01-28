Hyundai launches its first UK ‘Electrified’ dealership in Bluewater shopping centre

Hyundai has opened its first ‘Electrified’ dealership in the UK at Bluewater shopping centre, putting the focus solely on its electrified car range and informing customers on the ownership experience.

The store is operated by dealer group Ancaster and has been open since 2014. The latest development will mean it continues to bring a revolutionary retail experience to up to 28 million shoppers each year.

Inside, the dealership has an ‘Electrified Wall’, a ‘Powertrain Wall’ and ‘Connectivity Wall’.

The Electrified Wall features a fully-functioning home charger and touchscreen with information about each of Hyundai’s electric cars.

On the Powertrain Wall, shoppers can explore the different types of electrified-powertrain available.

The Connectivity Wall provides interactive information on Hyundai’s infotainment technology, including the Bluelink app, which allows drivers to monitor their charge, plan routes and discover last mile navigation, all from their mobile device.

Customers can also test drive vehicles from a dedicated area of the Bluewater car park.

Managing director at Hyundai Motor UK Ashley Andrew said: ‘Transforming the way people interact with our cars has always been just as important to us as transforming the cars themselves.

‘Now, as we continue to accelerate our launch of market-leading electrified vehicles, it’s important that we have the right environment for people that might be unfamiliar with electric cars, to discover the benefits in a friendly and informative way.’