Hyundai prices up new pure-electric Ioniq 5

Hyundai has opened order books for its Ioniq 5 pure-electric car.

The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s first bespoke electric car and is the first in a new range of electric cars under its Ioniq pure-electric sub-brand.

It uses a new dedicated electric car platform called E-GMP, as shared with the new Kia EV6, and features a number of clever features including ultra-fast 800-volt charging and Vehicle-to-Load – the latter allowing owners to charge other items by using the car’s battery.

Two battery sizes are available: 58kWh has rear-wheel drive and a range of up to 240 miles, and the 73kWh rear-wheel drive can travel up to 300 miles.

An all-wheel drive version of the 73kWh battery car also be specified and comes with a range of up to 287 miles.

Thanks to the 800-volt charging system, the Ioniq 5 can be zero-to-80-per-cent charged in just 18 minutes from an ultra-fast charger.

Aside from the already sold-out Project 45 special first edition car, the Ioniq 5 comes in SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate trims.

The SE Connect kicks off the range at £36,995. It only comes with the smaller battery and features 19-inch alloys, sliding rear seats, two 12.3-inch displays, wireless phone charging, sat nav-based smart cruise control and host of safety equipment.

Premium starts at £39,295 for the 58kWh battery and gets an electric driver’s seat, heated front seats and steering, LED projector headlights and the Vehicle-to-Load pack. The Premium also comes in the 73kWh battery for £41,945.

Ultimate tops the range and gets leather seats, electrically-adjustable and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a Bose sound system, a head-up display with augmented reality, 20-inch wheels and a sliding centre console.

An Eco pack (a battery heating system and heat pump) and Tech Pack (extra safety kit along with aircraft-style relaxation seats) can also be specified.

Along with the 58kWh and 73kWh rear-wheel drive versions at £42,295 and £44,945 respectively, the Ultimate also gets the 73kWh all-wheel drive option at £48,145.

Nine colour options are available and every Ioniq 5 gets a free one-year subscription to the ultra-fast Ionity charging network.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai UK MD, said: ‘Hyundai is at the forefront of zero emission vehicle technology and is recognised as a leader in producing highly efficient electric vehicles.

With Ioniq 5, we’ve taken this expertise and combined it with the highest level of progressive design to produce what has already become one of the most desirable models in our history.’