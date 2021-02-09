Hyundai is offering people up to £6,250 off a new car.

The February-long deal, via its Upgrade Event, is for all its models, which have to be registered by March 31.

The savings are possible when combined with deposit contributions for finance buyers.

The biggest discount going is on the outgoing Tucson, which has a £4,500 deposit contribution plus a further £1,750 discount – a total saving of £6,250.

The Santa Fe SUV, pictured above, has had £3,000 taken of its price on top of the existing £3,000 deposit contribution, while the new Tucson SUV has a £600 saving plus £2,000 contribution.

Further down the range, the i30 gets a price cut totalling £2,000, the new i20 has a £1,750 saving, the i30 N hot hatch has £1,600 off its price, and the i10 supermini gets a combined £800 discount.

Prospective buyers can order their vehicles now and test-drive them after lockdown restrictions have eased, with a fee-free option to cancel.

Hyundai UK managing director Ashley Andrew said: ‘Even with our showrooms operating digitally, and with all the expertise of our retailer staff at the end of a video call or a live chat, sometimes a test drive is absolutely necessary.

‘That’s why we’ve chosen to help our customers with this limited-time Upgrade Event.

‘Not only do buyers get access to some of our best-ever offers but they can buy with the full confidence of being able to cancel following a test drive in March.’

