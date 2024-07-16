‘I once locked an annoying colleague in the boot of a car – but all was not what it seemed!’

The Car Dealer Podcast wants to hear your confessions as part of a light-hearted new feature on the show.

The podcast, sponsored by JATO, sees an industry guest join our team every week for an in-depth look at the motor trade’s biggest headlines.

However, we always aim to bring a lighter take to proceedings and the new item has certainly got off to a rip-roaring start.

We were contacted by one dealer, who – for reasons which will become obvious – wanted to remain anonymous.

He recounted a tale of the time he locked an irritating sales colleague in the boot of an Audi A6 – only to find out that there was more to the situation than met the eye.

The story left podcast hosts James Baggott and Jon Reay in disbelief but what do you make of it?

Here is the account we were sent…

‘To say I’ve got quite a few confessions is an understatement really, but probably one of my best stories is this one.

‘I got my first job at a franchise main dealer, probably not to best not to mention the location. Three sales guys had just been sacked and they were on a massive recruitment drive. I was headhunted from another job, but it turned out there was a sales guy on the site that no one liked.

‘He was one of those people that jumped on every customer, burnt leads and just didn’t go with the team. One day, all of the management were off site going to an area meeting and they left the sales guy around with the rest of the team. This sales guy was standing by the boot of an Audi A6 in the showroom with the boot open.

‘Three of the other sales guys stood back and said, “Right, one, two, three”, grabbed his legs, tossed him in and shut the boot. They walked off and got on with their day. This guy was left kicking and screaming on the boot of the car.

‘They’d been out doing test drives, handovers, gone for lunch, having a little bit of a giggle about it. Then, three hours later, they’re standing in the foyer, where there’s a mezzanine floor and they do a double take.

‘Up on the mezzanine was the sales guy that they thought they’d put in the boot. He’d been out on a test drive with a customer and then a handover.

‘It turned out the person they put in the boot was actually a customer who looked like the sales guy!

‘He’d come out on his lunch break for work to look for a new car and grab a brochure and he’d left his phone in his car. It took the sales guys 20 minutes to work out who was going let him out of the boot!

‘Once they did, needless to say, he was rather upset. He did eventually sue the dealership!’

If you have a confession which you think can beat that, then please do get in touch with us at [email protected].

On a more serious note, Jon and James were this week joined by UHY Hacker Young’s David Kendrick t0 discuss the biggest headlines of the last week.

Recorded on Friday (Jul 12), the trio discussed the new Cazoo app, the staff takeover at Glyn Hopkin and the all new Ford Capri.

A full list of all the stories discussed can be found here.