Jill Scott meets members of Lady Barn House School Choir at Mercedes-Benz of Stockport Christmas event, 1 Dec 2022Jill Scott meets members of Lady Barn House School Choir at Mercedes-Benz of Stockport Christmas event, 1 Dec 2022

I’m A Celebrity jungle queen Jill Scott pays surprise visit to LSH Auto dealership

  • Reality TV show winner makes surprise appearance at Mercedes-Benz of Stockport
  • Lioness enjoys festive event hosted by LSH Auto
  • She chats to showroom staff as well as sampling artisan food and drink
Time 7:51 am, December 2, 2022

I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott enjoyed an evening of Christmas festivities at Mercedes-Benz of Stockport last night.

The triumphant Lioness hasn’t been out of the Australian jungle for long but didn’t have far to travel to the event as she lives in nearby Northenden with her partner Shelly Unitt, where the couple own and run the Boxx2Boxx coffee shop.

The midfielder was famously photographed at work in the coffee shop just days after the Lionesses’ historic Euros 2022 win.

Jill Scott at Mercedes-Benz of Stockport Christmas event, 1 Dec 2022

And she’s been quick to return to the UK again following her recent I’m a Celeb win.

At the event, hosted by automotive dealer group LSH Auto, Scott put the days of rice, beans and witchetty grubs behind her and instead enjoyed sampling food and drink on offer from local artisan stallholders, as well as shopping for Christmas presents.

The 35-year-old chatted to showroom staff and fellow event-goers and watched a performance put on by Lady Barn House School Choir. She is pictured with members of the choir at the top of this story.

Jill Scott at Mercedes-Benz of Stockport Christmas event, 1 December 2022

Scott was crowned ‘Queen of the Jungle’ for 2022 last week after beating Owen Warner and Matt Hancock in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final.

She retired from professional football after 17 years in August, following the Lionesses’ epic 2-1 victory against Germany on July 31 at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

LSH Auto UK is part of the Hong Kong-based global automotive retailing group LSH Auto Holdings, one of the largest dealer groups for Mercedes-Benz cars.

Jill Scott on I'm A Celebrity 2022, via PA

Jill Scott on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

