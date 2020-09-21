The Independent Motor Dealers Association is looking to fill the newly recruited role of head of membership services after finding demand for its help being increasingly needed.

The not-for-profit organisation – formed nearly three years ago and which currently has nearly 600 members – also wants to double its membership over the next year.

Run by dealers for dealers, the IMDA’s self-stated mission is to provide support, recognition, buying power, plus a voice to influence change.

Chairman Umesh Samani, pictured, said the association had experienced ‘a phenomenal’ increase in dealers turning to it for help, especially because of the pandemic.

‘Dealers needing various support and clarifications have been turning to the association, and with this growth the association has simply not been able to handle and cope with everyone as all the founder members also have their own businesses to run.

‘Due to such success, we are looking to recruit a head of membership services.’

Support given to dealers by the association includes regular best-practice email updates, press releases, a dedicated Facebook forum, masterclasses, an awards night, plus specially negotiated deals with its 45 partners.

Samani added: ‘The job will involve assisting the chairman and founders committee in delivering the above support to our members, allowing them to grow their businesses and offer support when required.

‘The IMDA is growing organically through word of mouth and social media, but there is great potential for more new members, and we are looking to double the membership over the next year.’

He said that meant candidates for the new role – which carries a basic annual salary of £25,000 plus a target-related bonus – must have marketing, prospecting and sales experience.

They must also have experience and knowledge of the used car market and come from a sales or account management background.

‘Your entrepreneurial skills will allow you to work initially from home and be motivated to increase the number of new members and support the founders committee in the day-to-day running of the association,’ said Samani.

In addition, they must be confident using customer relationship management systems, as well as with email marketing and identifying new prospects, and be able to understand budgets, be target-driven and have a good telephone manner.

‘Experience in running a team will also be useful as the membership grows and more staff are required,’ said Samani.

Interested candidates should send their CV to umesh@theimda.co.uk by close of play on September 30, 2020.