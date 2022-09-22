IMDA signs up with MOTOM after automotive social network impresses with ‘robust, functional and feature-rich’ service

The IMDA has announced a new deal to become a partner of growing automotive social network, MOTOM.

The trade body has signed up to the platform after bosses were impressed by its ‘robust, functional and feature-rich’ service.

Chairman Umesh Samani said the deal showed the IMDA’s ability to adapt to the ‘fast-paced’ modern world facing its 900+ members.

He said: ‘The IMDA continues to look for ways to support its members through meaningful partnerships with product and service providers.

‘With the fast-paced world of technology it is ever more important that we engage with class-leading partners that can evolve with the ever-changing demands placed on our members.

‘MOTOM offered us a robust, functional and feature-rich platform to showcase to our members.’

MOTOM bosses say the platform brings a low-cost digital platform to the automotive sector that ‘promises to reimagine how motor vehicles are wholesaled’ and ‘accelerate the buying and selling process from hours to minutes’.

Reacting to its latest partnership, CEO Julian Humphreys, said: ‘In a market challenged on almost every front we see the IMDA as the true voice of the independent motor dealer.

‘The team at the IMDA have impressed with their passion and commitment to developing standards and enhancing the reputation of independent car dealers through communication and information share, new product partner introductions and government lobbying amongst many other activities.

‘Innovation, engagement, and support form the DNA of the IMDA and MOTOM are delighted to be associated with the team.’

Last month Car Dealer spoke to Humphreys about MOTOM and its development. You can get the full story here or watch the video at the top of this page.