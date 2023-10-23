Inchcape Jaguar Land Rover dealership underwater as Storm Babet batters the country

A Jaguar Land Rover showroom has been forced to close after Storm Babet caused severe flooding at the Derby dealership.

Inchcape Land Rover Derby has temporarily shut its doors to customers due to damage sustained in the brutal weather over the weekend.

Footage and photos posted on social show the business’s forecourt under several feet of water, which rises above the wheels of cars parked outside.

It is unclear how long the site will remain closed to car buyers but bosses say that staff will remain available via telephone.

In a statement, the business said: ‘Inchcape Land Rover Derby is temporarily closed due to flood damage, so please don’t travel to the site at this time.

‘Colleagues remain on hand to assist with your enquiries via telephone, email and through our website.

‘If your vehicle is currently with us for service, you have a future appointment, or you have purchased a vehicle, one of our team will be in touch to discuss this further with you.’

The flooding comes as Storm Babet continues to wreak havoc up and down the UK.

The Environment Agency has warned there could be more flooding in the coming days with around 1,250 properties in England alone already being flooded.

Elsewhere in Derby, there has been significant flooding outside Mertrux Mercedes-Benz Truck and van dealership, as well as Motorpoint, after the River Derwent burst its banks.

Despite the high water levels, both sites appear to be open as normal this morning.

Met Office spokesman Dave Britton said those worst affected by the flooding caused by Storm Babet could now see ‘a couple of quieter days’.

He told the PA news agency more settled weather on today (Oct 23) could allow some respite and a chance for recovery.

He added: ‘There is this pulse of rain moving its way north overnight later on Monday and into Tuesday, but the rest of the week does look like it remains rather unsettled with spells of rain at times.’

