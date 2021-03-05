Inchcape UK is moving its Porsche Centre Bournemouth showroom to a bigger and better site.

The Ferndown dealership will become a Destination Porsche at its new location near the current New Road site, with the opening scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Inchcape said that continuous years of success and growth now justified a far more substantial site.

James Brearley, Inchcape UK chief executive, said: ‘We have a long history with Porsche, and with demand for Porsche cars going from strength to strength, we are delighted to continue to invest in Bournemouth to create a significant “Destination Porsche” for the south coast.

‘As well as creating significantly increased showroom, servicing and aftersales capacity, we are adding dedicated Porsche classic facilities for the sales and service of collectible cars.’

The cost of the development hasn’t been given but Alex Merricks, regional operations director for Inchcape Porsche, said he was delighted by the new corporate identity.

‘The new site is really coming together and I know the team are excited to welcome our current and new customers to the new building.

‘We are continuing to support our customers virtually and would like to thank them sincerely for continuing to do business with us in large numbers remotely, within the current restrictions.

‘We are now preparing our teams to reopen our showroom doors across the network to welcome our customers back.’

It follows the news that global parent group Inchcape swung to a £128m pre-tax loss in 2020 after making a £402m profit the year before.

Meanwhile, sub-division Inchcape Retail, which has dealerships across England, reduced its losses to £6.6m in 2019 – the latest year for which figures are currently available – from £40m in 2018.

Pictured is an artist’s impression of the Destination Porsche showroom in Ferndown