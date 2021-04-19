Inchcape is to make a consultant who specialises in profit and loss management a non-executive director from next month.

In an announcement to the London Stock Exchange today (Apr 19), it said Nayantara Bali would be coming on board at the end of its annual meeting on May 27, joining its nomination and corporate social responsibility committees.

Bali is the co-owner and director of Singapore-based ANV Consulting, and according to her LinkedIn profile specialises in profit and loss business management, strategy, brand management and diversity.

It follows the global car distribution business and dealership owner announcing a £128m pre-tax loss for 2020 earlier this year.

Bali is also an independent director of telecoms firm StarHub in Singapore, as well as pharmaceuticals company Torrent Pharma in Ahmedabad, India.

Previously, she worked at Procter & Gamble for nearly 28 years in various vice-president roles for the Asia-Pacific region.

Inchcape chairman Nigel Stein said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Nayantara to the Inchcape board.

‘Her wide experience of data-driven marketing to consumers in Asia, combined with her previous experience as a non-executive director, make her a valuable addition.

‘She is based in Singapore, home to our Asian operations and in itself an important market for Inchcape.’