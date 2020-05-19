Car dealer Angus MacKinnon – founder of Staffordshire-based Angus MacKinnon Ltd – has died at the age of 70.

MacKinnon set up his business in 1975 and grew it from a single-bay garage to a 100-vehicle independent car dealership.

He ran the business for almost 45 years and saw his loyal customer following grow from its base on Uttoxeter’s Derby Road to serve car buyers across Derby, Burton Upon Trent, Stoke on Trent, Loughborough and Leicester.

Son Stuart MacKinnon, and managing director of the family business, said: ‘Dad was well known and highly respected throughout the motor trade, local businesses and was a much-loved member of the community in Uttoxeter and the surrounding towns.

‘I worked alongside Dad for many years, sharing an office with him and learning so much about the motor trade and how to provide the best customer service.

‘One of his proudest moments was winning Auto Trader’s Retailer of the Year Award last year, beating off competition from more than 13,500 dealerships nationwide.

‘Dad will be sadly missed by so many people, but we intend to carry on his legacy and continue to deliver our award-winning service to all our customers.’

Umesh Samani, chairman of the Independent Motor Dealers Association (IMDA), said MacKinnon was a ‘legend’ who will be sorely missed.

He added: ‘Angus MacKinnon was a pillar of the community who was well respected and showed others that hard work and a passion to be the best in the industry can be achieved.

‘It’s been a pleasure to have known Angus over the years.’

Car Dealer Live 30: Simon Webb says scrappage could harm independents

Industry veterans form Independent Motor Dealers Association