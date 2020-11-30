The Independent Garage Association has become the latest big industry name to help automotive charity Ben in its hour of need.

It has donated £20,000 on behalf of its members following Ben’s urgent appeal for support, as reported by Car Dealer, and joins Auto Trader, TrustFord plus MotorVise and Marshall Group in coming to its aid

The charity has been trying to cope with a 50 per cent rise in demand for its services against a £1m drop in income because of the pandemic.

IGA chief executive Stuart James said: ‘It has been a very difficult year for independent garages, and Ben has provided outstanding support to more people within our industry than ever before while facing fewer fundraising opportunities throughout the ongoing pandemic.

‘With the IGA having to cancel a large number of events this year, we have decided to donate the resulting surplus to Ben as a thank you from the members of the association.

‘We urge other organisations to donate so Ben can continue to offer the free, life-changing support for anyone in our industry during these difficult times.’