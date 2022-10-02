Industry leaders endure boot camp as final preparation for Kilimanjaro climb in aid of charity Ben

Industry leaders have taken part in a boot camp as their final preparation for climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of automotive charity Ben.

Originally set to take place in 2020, their ascent of Africa’s highest mountain – a dormant volcano in Tanzania that stands 5,895 metres (19,341 ft) above sea level – had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

But now it’s all systems go, with the climb starting on November 19.

Taking on the charity’s Industry Leader Challenge has involved personal and team training. Each participant was given a 16-week training programme and attended team events, including the Three Peaks Challenge.

The team tackling Kilimanjaro comprises Zara Ross, Matt Wigginton and Rachel Clift from Ben, Clive McGregor and Adrian Wallington from Marshall Motor Group, Neil Grant and Spencer Grinham from Hella, Rachael Prasher and Jim Holder from What Car?, John Tordoff and Andy Bateman from JCT600, Andy Hamilton and Anthony McAteer from Euro Car Parts, Leon Bosch from Partner&. plus Joel Combes from Lawgistics.

Last weekend saw a group of them take part in a boot camp in East Sussex as the final team training session before they next meet at the foot of Kilimanjaro. It involved:

A five-hour evening walk straight after setting up camp at Telscombe on the Friday

A 12-hour walk the next day

A four-hour walk on the Sunday starting at 6am before taking down the tents

Led by Jason Rawles from Aspire Adventure, the boot camp sought to help them understand how it might feel sleeping and waking up in a tent on the side of a mountain, then walking for a day and returning to camp to get some rest before getting up early for another walk.

It gave them the chance to make a camp together, discuss final arrangements and mentally prepare for the climb.

Combes told Car Dealer: ‘Boot camp was a reality check about what we have signed up for.

‘When we climb Kilimanjaro, we literally will be living in tents on the side of a mountain for seven days.

‘This weekend we walked 30km without anyone getting a blister or ditching their tent for a local hotel.

‘However, it was good to get home, put my feet up and sleep in a bed. And it was then that I realised how physically and mentally tough the challenge will be.’

He added: ‘With the help of our expedition leader Jason, the team has really developed a togetherness through all the training we have shared, which will help get us through the inevitable tough times.

‘But climbing 6,000 metres – through tropical and freezing temperatures, at altitude and living in tents with no home comforts – will be a real stress test.’

Each team has pledged to use its contacts to raise £50,000, with an overall target of £300,000.

The money will help Ben make up for the loss it incurred during the pandemic so that it can continue its charitable work for those who need it most.

Anyone wanting to donate can give directly to the team via this link.

Ben’s annual Industry Leader Challenge began in 2016 with Daksh Gupta – then CEO of Marshall Motor Group – conquering his fear of heights by skydiving from 13,000ft and raising more than £151,000 for Ben in the process.

Pictured at top from left to right on Telscombe Cliffs are Adrian Wallington (group commercial director at Marshall Motor Group), Leon Bosch (head of automotive at Partners&.), Clive McGregor (franchise director at Marshall Motor Group), Rachel Clift (Ben health & well-being director), Matt Wigginton (Ben director of partnerships, engagement & income), Zara Ross (Ben chief executive) and Joel Combes