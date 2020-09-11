The bridge between online and offline car sales could be getting a lot closer with a new and highly detailed digital purchase experience.

This new sales experience is being used for the first time by American electric car brand Lucid Motors on its new Lucid Air model, where customers go through the most realistic configurator created for car buyers using the same technology used for advanced video games.

Customers can build their new car on any device, according to platform designers ZeroLight, and that process is then mirrored in store.

Using cloud-based technology, ZeroLight says this ‘blurs the lines between an online and in-store experience’ as interactions with customers are personalised.

This solution also allows a salesperson to give a virtual tour of the key features of the car while the customer is also able to interact with that car simultaneously.

When customers do visit a showroom, they are then able to use a virtual reality configurator to finalise their personal design.

Derek Jenkins, VP of design at Lucid Motors said: ‘Lucid Air ushers in a new era of luxury mobility that delivers a distinctly elevated level of integrated design and technology.’

‘We have built a customer experience that mirrors this progress in every sense, and in partnership with ZeroLight, we have created a uniquely rich journey where the customer has the freedom to explore, configure, and purchase the Lucid Air on their own terms, at any time, on any device.’

Darren Jobling, CEO of ZeroLight added: ‘This is the world’s most advanced car-buying journey, the benchmark against which all automotive shopping experiences will now be compared. By bringing Lucid Motors’ vision to life, we have demonstrated how cloud-based 3D visualisation can transform decades-old sales structures and modernise every aspect of the purchase journey. With the cloud, we are reshaping the way the world buys cars.’