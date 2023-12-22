Isuzu dealerships use D-Max pick-up to spread festive cheer across the UK

Isuzu dealerships across the UK have been spreading Christmas cheer in their communities by using the D-Max to support local initiatives.

Among them, Chorley Group – pictured above – provided a fleet of the vehicles to help with the Santa Run, which saw 1,000 Father Christmases embarking on a 15-mile trek to raise funds for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

For the third year in a row, Blackshaws took part in local Christmas activities with its specially designed off-road Santa vehicle making its way around Morpeth and surrounding areas to raise money for the Hilltop Farm Animal Sanctuary, below.

Unity Automotive Group also notched up its third consecutive year of collaboration with the Rotary Club for its Santa Sleigh project.

Meanwhile, Livery Dole in Exeter partnered with Devon Young Farmers to help various causes.

Isuzu UK itself supported a Santa Sleigh event organised by Martin Ward, a motoring journalist in Highburton and Kirkburton, with a D-Max.

The company also donated a Christmas tree to the Black Country Living Museum, using a D-Max pick-up to tow it there.

Isuzu UK managing director Alan Able said: ‘Christmas is a time for giving, and at Isuzu we are proud to see our dealerships actively involved in spreading joy and support in their local communities.

‘The festive season allows us to showcase not only the capabilities of the Isuzu D-Max but also the goodwill and generosity that define the Isuzu family.

‘We wish everyone a joyous and memorable holiday season.’