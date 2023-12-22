Log in
Chorley Group's Isuzu dealership gets in the Christmas spirit

News

Isuzu dealerships use D-Max pick-up to spread festive cheer across the UK

  • Isuzu UK dealerships contribute to community Christmas initiatives
  • Activities include supporting the Rotary Club and fundraising for charities
  • Company donates Christmas tree to Black Country Living Museum
Time 11:32 am, December 22, 2023

Isuzu dealerships across the UK have been spreading Christmas cheer in their communities by using the D-Max to support local initiatives.

Among them, Chorley Group – pictured above – provided a fleet of the vehicles to help with the Santa Run, which saw 1,000 Father Christmases embarking on a 15-mile trek to raise funds for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

For the third year in a row, Blackshaws took part in local Christmas activities with its specially designed off-road Santa vehicle making its way around Morpeth and surrounding areas to raise money for the Hilltop Farm Animal Sanctuary, below.

Blackshaws Isuzu, Christmas 2023

Unity Automotive Group also notched up its third consecutive year of collaboration with the Rotary Club for its Santa Sleigh project.

Meanwhile, Livery Dole in Exeter partnered with Devon Young Farmers to help various causes.

Isuzu UK itself supported a Santa Sleigh event organised by Martin Ward, a motoring journalist in Highburton and Kirkburton, with a D-Max.

The company also donated a Christmas tree to the Black Country Living Museum, using a D-Max pick-up to tow it there.

Isuzu UK managing director Alan Able said: ‘Christmas is a time for giving, and at Isuzu we are proud to see our dealerships actively involved in spreading joy and support in their local communities.

Isuzu UK donates the Christmas tree to Black Country Living Museum

The Christmas tree from Isuzu UK is delivered to the Black Country Living Museum

‘The festive season allows us to showcase not only the capabilities of the Isuzu D-Max but also the goodwill and generosity that define the Isuzu family.

‘We wish everyone a joyous and memorable holiday season.’

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

