Vertu Motors is the new name of the Eagles Community Arena in Newcastle.

The Gateshead-based dealership group has acquired the naming rights to the sports, events and community venue in a five-year deal.

Home to the Newcastle Eagles basketball club and Eagles Community Foundation, it is now called the Vertu Motors Arena.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, strengthens Vertu’s links with both – the club’s staff and players drive cars from the Vertu Motors Honda showroom nearby, and Vertu sponsors teams taking part in an outreach programme.

The Vertu name will feature outside and inside the arena.

Chief executive Robert Forrester was quoted by the arena as saying: ‘We are delighted to have our name above the door on this important events, sporting and community venue.

‘The Vertu Motors Arena is a standout landmark in the city, which is visited not only by sports fans but businesses and local people, and to have our name associated with it is an excellent opportunity for the business.

‘The arena is a hub for the local area, and we are proud to have the chance to support the valuable work the foundation does and the many community initiatives that make the arena a genuine community asset.’

He added: ‘Newcastle Eagles are an iconic sports team in the north-east and one we are already working in partnership with and to extend that collaboration is extremely exciting.’

In case you missed our appearance on @BBCLN last night. We're delighted to have the naming rights to the @NewcastleEagle Arena, which will now be known as the Vertu Motors Arena. As well as being a basketball venue, the arena is the heart of a great community outreach effort. pic.twitter.com/odXy5vd9JO — Robert Forrester (@vertumotors) March 12, 2021

Sam Blake, chief executive of the Eagles Community Foundation, was quoted as saying: ‘It’s fantastic to have such an incredible investment from Vertu Motors for the future of the foundation, this venue and our community.

‘The past 12 months have been a tough road to walk for all of us, so we hope this news brings a much-needed boost and a smile to all of our Eagles families, friends and volunteers.

‘We know everyone is looking forward to the return of sport, leisure, education and events over the coming months and we can’t wait to welcome it all to our newly renamed Vertu Motors Arena.’

Pictured at top are Robert Forrester and Sam Blake. Image via Newcastle Eagles.